First Day, First Show

Lakme Fashion Week 2017. (File) Lakme Fashion Week 2017. (File)

CONTINUING the biannual ritual of inaugurating every season of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) with a set of potentially talented newbie designers, the Summer/Resort 2017 edition opened with the much-awaited GenNext show. But this promising platform, which has over the years introduced us to talents such as Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve and Masaba Gupta, turned out to be a bit of a dampener this season.

Here’s our pick of the hits and misses from the show:

THE POT PLANT: Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri have come out with a young, summery line, with silhouettes such as kurtas, capris, jumpsuits and shorts. With its gender-fluid and anti-fit look, the collection seems to have some potential, even as some garments are marred by their static colours and shapes.

Soumodeep Dutta: The designer from Bengal has taken inspiration from the traditional white and red Bengali sari for his collection “Connecting Link”. Dutta says the idea behind his largely black-and-white collection is to convey the meeting of the opposites, and hence, he has used just the two shades, with the customary red on the border. The silhouettes include maxis, pants and kurtas, wherein the back and front can be interchanged. Even as Dutta’s emphasis is on experimenting with the traditional Bengali drapes, we missed seeing one standout piece during the show that carried the idea across.

Nakita Singh: Her collection “Outline” is derived from the outlines of sketches and hence, is mostly in blacks and whites. Sheer jackets, dresses, kurtas and skirts form the line-up of this basic range. The abstract art motifs add a graphic element to the clothes, but at times, the patterns make the overall effect repetitive.

Poochki: Ishanee Mukherjee and Anirudh Chawla’s collection is inspired by their love for animals. The line comprising airy outfits, with oversized sleeves, makes for a good summer collection. In a departure from the usual whites and blacks, the duo has worked with oranges, blues and peaches. The light fabric of the short dresses and sheer tops adds to their wearability factor and makes the overall collection appealing.

Arcvsh: Pallavi Singh’s Japan-inspired collection “Tokyo-Delhi” uses Japanese shashiko embroidery in an ivory and indigo palette. From off-shoulder dresses and crop tops to long skirts, Singh’s is a quintessential summer line. The kantha embroidery-like shashiko, coupled with block-prints on macca cotton, chanderi, georgette and bamber cotton, make this an impressive ready-to-wear collection.