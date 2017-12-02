Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: When Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others rocked in voluminous gowns

From L to R: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor. (Source: shaleenanathani/Instagram/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 was indeed a starry and glamourous night with B-town fashionistas gracing the red carpet in their favourite designer wears. But there was something which we found in common and it was the dominance of voluminous gowns. From Deepika Padukone to Sridevi, these Bollywood beauties chose to go big on the special night.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE



Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone opted for a gorgeous gown from Gauri & Nainika. The red mermaid-cut outfit featured an oversized bow detail on the back that added a dramatic effect to it. She accessorised it with a pair of diamond danglers and a couple of diamond rings from Tanishq.

Deepika Padukone in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: shaleenananthani/Instagram) Deepika Padukone in Gauri and Nainika. (Source: shaleenananthani/Instagram)

SONAM KAPOOR

The high priestess of fashion looked like a Disney princess in a beautiful voluminous gown by Atelier Zuhra. The off-shoulder number had golden embellishments all over it along with mirror detailing. We like how she accessoried with just a golden bangle and a tiara that further added to the princess-y vibe of her outfit. A messy bun and neutral make-up rounded out her look.

Sonam Sonam Kapoor in Atelier Zuhra. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

The beauty selected a heavily embroidered peplum gown from the house of Galia Lahav. The white floral gown featured transparent bell sleeves and a high-neck along with a long train that added volume to the outfit. The Ki and Ka actor accessorised it with a pair of diamond and emerald danglers by Mehernosh Heeramaneck.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Galia Lahav. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Galia Lahav. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

SRIDEVI

The MOM actor stunned all in a shimmery gown from Zaid Nakad. The pastel-hued number with silver embellishments and feather details, is quite dramatic so as to say. She completed her look with statement earrings and a ring from Farah Ali Khan.

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

POOJA HEGDE

The Mohenjo Daro actor too opted for a voluminous gown with floral detailing by designer Charbel Karam. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the sleeveless Cinderella gown looked great on her. She finished her look with minimal make-up, kohled eyes and soft wavy curls.

Pooja Hegde in Charbel Karam. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde in Charbel Karam. (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

VAANI KAPOOR

Kapoor was spotted wearing a sheer blue-hued gown from Ziad Nakad’s Fall-Winter 2017 collection. The one-sleeve outfit delicate black and lavender embroidery all over it. The no accessories and nude make-up complimented her elaborate gown rather well.

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Don’t you think all the actors looked stunning on the red carpet? Let us know in the comments below.

