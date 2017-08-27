Few tips that will help you find the perfect bra

While buying a bra, one is often confused about the kind of style and size that would fit perfectly and be comfortable. Doing a little research before lingerie shopping always help in finding the right type. (Source: Thinkstock Images) While buying a bra, one is often confused about the kind of style and size that would fit perfectly and be comfortable. Doing a little research before lingerie shopping always help in finding the right type. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Lingerie is the most important foundation piece for putting together a great outfit you feel comfortable in and look the best in silhouette. It is important to choose the right bra that not only compliments your body shape but also offers high comfort and best fit.

Julia Mercer, Technical Manager and Bra fit expert at Marks & Spencer and Neha Kant, Founder at Clovia, have listed tips on how to buy the right bra:

The Perfect Fit. Invest time in having a professional bra fit because the size and shape of your breasts impact your choice of bra shape and size for your perfect fit. You know when you have the right bra fit, when it’s so comfortable you hardly know you are wearing one.

Try Before You Buy. Make sure to try on different bras to understand which shape makes you feel most comfortable. Your bra should be a snug fit but never dig into your sides. Also ensure the underwire doesn’t dig into your chest or pinch your skin, if this happens then try a bigger cup size.

Mind that Strap. Your bra straps shouldn’t be too loose or tight and be adjustable to your desired level of elevation.

The Fit Cup. The cups should be smooth and the edges should lay flat against your chest when you have the correct fit, without any bulges over the cup. The best way to ascertain you have the right cup size is to lift your arms and the bra should stay perfectly in place.

The Right Size. The biggest mistake most women make is not wearing the right cup size. Band sizes are measured in even numbers, when you have fastened the under-band you should only be able to pull the bra 4-5 cms away at the back, to get the best support. Cups should fully encase your breast without spillage. As a practice, get yourself measured every six to twelve months as your size can regularly change due to both weight loss and gain. It is imperative to get yourself fitted by a fully trained bra-fit expert at regular intervals to make sure that you have the right size.

Mind the Gap. If your breasts rest too close to each other then you need to find a bra with moulded cups with high centre gore. This will allow your breasts to settle in respective cups and give a fuller look. If your breasts rest wide apart then you need a bra with sturdy side wings and side boning to support breast tissues and move them into the cups. Go for a push up bra.

Coverage. If you have firm and full breasts then a full coverage bra is a good choice. It gives full support to breast tissues. If you have shallow breasts then demi-cup bra with wide straps or a push up bra will suit you the best. It will give that needed push to your breasts and give them a rounded appearance as well.

The Right Style. Women with broad shoulders, should go for a balconette bra with wide set straps for steady hold. To avoid visible bra straps you can opt for a racerback. A feminine petite body frame with narrow shoulders should go for a racerback or a bra with convertible straps. This would give full coverage to the breasts and a steady grip to the straps.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App