FDCI joins hands with Jakarta Fashion Week

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is partnering with Jakarta Fashion Week to encourage a cross-cultural exchange of designer talent between the two nations.

As a part of the first year of the exchange, Indonesian designer, Novita Yunus, will light up the runway at this year’s Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn Winter with her label ‘Batik Chic’. AIFW, which will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from March 15 to 18, will give stage to traditional techniques and symbolism curated by the Indonesian designer.

Later in the year, as a part of the exchange with Jakarta Fashion Week, an Indian designer will highlight the brilliance of Indian creativity on the Indonesian platform. On the announcement, Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI said, “This interesting exchange between our country and Indonesia will make it a spectacular rendition of cross-cultural

understanding.

“We hope to create more avenues of engagement for designers, to explore the creative potential of both the countries.”