Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s royal avatar on this magazine cover will give you wedding goals

While Fawad Khan is the heartthrob of millions for his dashing looks, Mahira Khan’s fashion sense can give many actors a run for their money — and together they can set temperatures soaring. Although it’s been quite long since we saw the Humsafar stars coming together on the silver screen, they recently graced the cover of a popular Indian magazine, Brides Today.

In the cover photo, Fawad and Mahira were seen donning bridal couture from SILK by Fawad Khan, which was founded by his wife Sadaf Khan. Mahira was seen wearing a beige colour, long sleeves ensemble featuring gold embroidery all over it. Her look was further accessorised with a heavy jewellery set from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. For the make-up, artist Bianca Hartkopf rounded it off with a dewy sheen and thickly-lined eyes. Apart from her make-up and outfit, her messy hairdo added a really interesting element to her look.

On the other hand, Fawad was seen in an ivory sherwani with gold embroidered work on it. Accessorising his outfit with a statement watch, make-up artist and hairstylist Shamal Qureshi completed his look with textured hairdo.

Prior to this, Mahira graced the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where she made her debut this year. She was spotted in a black gown by Alberta Ferretti. The off-shoulder satin ensemble with pleated details on the top and cascading fishtail accentuated her svelte figure.

The actor rounded out her look beautifully with dewy make-up and red lips, keeping her tresses open in beachy waves, brushed to one side. Adding oomph to here monotone dress was a multi-layered necklace from Chopard along with a diamond bracelet and diamond studs.

Mahira Khan in Alberta Ferreti. (Source: Reuters) Mahira Khan in Alberta Ferreti. (Source: Reuters)

