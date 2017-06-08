Fatima Sana Shaikh gets shamed for wearing swimsuit during Ramadan: A look at other celebs lambasted for their fashion choice

From L to R: Sonam Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Priyanka Chopra with Narendra Modi. (Source: Instagram and Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sonam Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Priyanka Chopra with Narendra Modi. (Source: Instagram and Varinder Chawla)

Instilling fear and shaming people in the name of religion is nothing new in India. It is an age-old practice which is still going on strong in the country and the lastest celebrity to be at the receiving end is Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. On June 7, Shaikh found herself in the eye of a controversy, soon after she shared a few photos from her latest photoshoot for GQ.

The actress who rocked a beautiful black monokini on the beaches of Malta was pulled up by the moral police for wearing revealing clothes during the holy month of Ramadan.

One of the users commented on her photo, “show some respect n dignity towards the religion simply keeping the muslim name n doin indecent act wth only further malign Islam as it doesn’t promote nudity… ”. While another wrote, “Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai mar ne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim.”

We don’t understand where all this hate is coming from and we don’t really give two hoots about the trolls, but what we know is that the actress is killing it in style with her photoshoot. After all, slut-shaming celebs has become a trend among most social media users these days. Recently, Priyanka Chopra also received flak for wearing a floral dress by Australian designer Zimmerman during her meeting with Narendra Modi in Berlin.

The trolls had a problem with Chopra showing off too much skin infront of the prime minister of the country. But she gave a befitting reply to them by posting another photo with her mom where the caption read, “Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch”.

Sonam Kapoor too faced backlash earlier this year for a controversial jumpsuit which she donned at a promotional event. The dramatic culotte length, ruffle shoulders number with a deep plunging neckline from Russian fashion house Rasario Atelier’s Spring 2017 collection didn’t bode well with people, even though we think she worked it like a boss.

Expressing her disgust, she tweeted: “Sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn, I’m proud of my body!”

Addressing a leading news daily, she also wrote: “I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things,but obv you guys rather report this!”

A big round of applause for these bold women for standing up for themselves and doing what they deem best. What the haters need to know is that we don’t live in a neolithic age anymore and if they can’t handle the world around them, then they can always go take a hike.

