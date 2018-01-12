Supreme Crisis

Fashion trends to lookout for in 2018

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2018 10:15 pm
You can try the denim trend in a head-to-toe look, a two-piece or a denim dress.
Stock your wardrobe with fringes, clothes in pastel shades and athleisure outfits to make a fashionable statement in 2018, say experts.

Sanhita Dasgupta, Myntra Fashion Expert, and Neha Bhasin, Creative Director, Jabong.com, have listed some fashion trends to lookout for:

* Sweet sorbets: Summertime hues take a pastel route, while giving a much-needed break to florals and primary colours. So the next time you find yourself colour co-ordinated with an ice-cream in hand, don’t sweat it. Ultra-violet is equally soothing for a cool summer.

* Fringe fever: Never really gone from your line of vision, this culturally rich trend is back. It has come a long way from being the glamours add-ons of the 1920s to the casual identities of the 1970s. Modern-day fashion keeps reinventing fringes, always in a refreshed avatar. 2018 is no exception.

* Athleisure goes retro: The sporty trend is ready to reign 2018. Nostalgia is the driving force here and wearability – the X-factor. Relaxed, luxurious and a hint of old-school vibes is the new go-to for millennials.

* Denims go dark: Dark denims are back from the millennium. You can try this trend in a head-to-toe look, a two-piece or a denim dress. Just balance it out with the right accessories and footwear, and you are good to go.

* It is about being utilitarian: Take cues from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, who have all been spotted sporting fanny packs. There wearable pouches are having a major comeback in a sleeker, smarter avatar.

