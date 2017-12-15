Fashion trends for bridesmaids

To make the most significant celebration seamless, here are some trends to look out for. (Source: File Photo) To make the most significant celebration seamless, here are some trends to look out for. (Source: File Photo)

A bridesmaid should ensure that her style game is on point to add to the glamour quotient of the stage. Picking the right outfit and jewellery plays an essential role in the overall look, say experts.

Ranu Bathwal, Founder of Popup Galleria, and Sarika Naheta, Director at Jaipur Jewels, have shared some insights for a bridesmaids look this wedding season.

* For a western look, one can go for an elaborate embellished gown with interesting tassel back detailing or an off-shoulder or cape sleeves blouse paired with a cummerbund and lehenga for a traditional yet contemporary look.

* One can accessorise their ensemble with statement and elegant jewellery pieces like maang tikas, chandbalis or jhumkas, chokers, and kundan necklaces. A pair of colourful meenakari chandbalis adorned with pearls always makes up for a perfect ethnic look. One can add a touch of pretty pearls, emeralds or ornate embellishment for the hair accessory.

* For a friend’s sangeet function, the bridesmaids can accessorise a cropped blouse and flared skirt look with traditional Rajasthani borla jewellery that helps to enhance the overall look of an ensemble. For haldi, a tunic top and dhoti pants paired with chunky chandbalis work best for a quirky traditional look.

* For the traditional wedding pheras, the bridesmaid can opt for a statement emerald or diamond studded choker or layered necklace paired with a sari or lehenga to make a fashion statement.

For the main wedding reception function, a gown or a drape accessorised with cocktail power rings and emerald chandeliers will be perfect.

