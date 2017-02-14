Get your shoes right for the perfect occasion

Style it right. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Style it right. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you are planning a lunch date or gearing up for official meetings, make sure your shoes are just right as footwear is an important factor in making or breaking an impression.

Bhavna Tewari, e-commerce and Digital Marketing Manager at footwear brand CROCS, shares tips on shoes that are trending in fashion world.

* A pair of comfortable all-day-long sneakers can be a good choice. You could pair them with almost anything you want to wear, be it stressed denims or a classic straight-fit denim.

* Wedges are something worth considering as the pieces are versatile enough to compliment with any attire. And, while they give you that extra height, they also provide a good balance to body without compromising on the comfort levels.

* Loafers are not only classy, but also very comfortable piece of footwear. They can be worn with both shorts and denims both. Choose from colours like blue, khaki, black which are always in.

* Whites are the thing today. A white clog could be an addition to your shoe wardrobe. They will go well with almost everything you have in your casual collection. They’re super comfortable and add that colour and style to your look.