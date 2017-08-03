Did Priyanka Chopra just copy Kangana Ranaut’s red dress?

Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut: Who wore it better? (Source: Instagram) Priyanka Chopra or Kangana Ranaut: Who wore it better? (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities have often been seen repeating outfits, or taking fashion inspiration from other actresses’ style files. And, it seems this time, it’s Priyanka Chopra who has been caught in the loop of copy cats for wearing an outfit similar to one previously worn by Kangana Ranaut. The 35-year-old actress recently shot for ABC’s talent show The Gong Show and looked gorgeous in a ravishing red dress. While her pictures are going viral now, her attires clearly seems to the same outfit that Ranaut wore a while ago while attending the Reebok Fit To Fight awards in New Delhi.

We wonder if that was a mere coincidence or if Chopra did actually copy Ranaut’s dress! Steal a glance at how the divas dressed up here.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S BOLD RED LOOK

Dressed in the spectacular red dress with a plunging neckline designed by Ulyana Sergeenko, Chopra looked stunning like she always does. Tying her hair in a neat ponytail, she looked sassy with a red lip shade and added zing with minimal accessories and a natural skin tone. The actress wore pearl white heels to complement the dress. Check out her look here.

KANGANA RANAUT’S RAVISHING LOOK

The Queen actress stole the show in the figure-hugging red dress. Ranaut also chose a red lip colour to accentuate her look, but it was a lighter shade than what Chopra picked up. She complemented the dress with red pumps and her signature short curls.

While we think both of them looked pretty, Chopra wins the crown for her choice of accessories and styling — however, by just a few brownie points. Who do you think looks better? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd