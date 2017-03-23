Fashion is an extension of your personality: Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty says she is not a fashion conscious person. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Athiya Shetty says she is not a fashion conscious person. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Actress Athiya Shetty, who has been lauded for her style statements many a times, says she is not a fashion conscious person and added that fashion is an extension of an individual’s personality.

“I think fashion is an extension of your personality. While I like to have fun with clothes, I would not call myself a fashion conscious person, Athiya told IANS over e-mail from Mumbai.

The 24-year-old actress says she chooses her “outfits as per my mood”.

“If I am feeling girly, I’ll just wear a dress. If I want to be super comfortable, I’ll just put on a T-shirt and jeans,” she added.

On the acting front, Athiya is currently shooting for “Mubarakan”. Directed by Anees Bazmi, the romantic comedy film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz.

The film is slated to release in July.

