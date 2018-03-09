Measuring Up

India Size will help consumers and clothing brands India Size will help consumers and clothing brands

In an effort to come up with a standardised ‘India size chart’ for ready-made garments, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) recently announced a pan-India sizing survey, which will sample 25,000 people (both male and female) and use high-tech body scanners for the same. Called India Size, the project has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Textiles under its Research and Development Scheme, and is being spearheaded by Professor Noopur Anand from NIFT. It will be carried out in the age-group of 15-65 years in six regions: Kolkata (East), Mumbai (West), New Delhi (North), Hyderabad (Central India), Bengaluru (South) and Shillong (Northeast), according to the Ministry.

Once the uniform India size is arrived at, “even foreign brands in India will have to carry it”, says Rajesh Shah, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the NIFT, “Our diaspora can then also order any wear, based on that standard size”. Veteran designer Ritu Kumar, who retails ready-made designer wear under two brands — Ritu Kumar and Label — says that the move was long overdue. “The kind of population and country size we have, it was very important to have our own sizing structure,” she says.

A large percentage of shoppers face difficulty in finding clothes that fit perfectly according to their body measurements. The reason is differences in anthropometric built of people in different geographical regions across the country. After the uniform size chart is available, the whole country will have a “standard reference point” for ready-to-wear garments. “That means, all India brands will have the same size for a person,” said NIFT Director-General Sarada Muraleedharan.

The move is also likely to help online fashion retailers who are currently grappling with a huge volume in exchange and return owing to size issues. According to a statement released by the Textiles Ministry, “The Indian apparel industry uses size charts which are tweaked versions of other countries. The return of garments are in the range of 20 to 40 per cent and is increasing with the growth of e-commerce. The main reason for returns are poor garment fits.”

Till date, 14 countries including US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Korea, China and Australia have successfully completed national sizing surveys. India has been using some variant of Indian sizing. “This is mostly based on our experience in the market. Once the official Indian sizing comes into being, it will greatly help the consumer as well as the clothing brands,” says Kumar. The survey will cost nearly Rs 30 crore and the project will be conducted over the next two-three years.

