How men can incorporate pink in their wardrobe

Try out a white casual trouser or light blue denim jeans. (Source: File Photo)

Did you think only women can sport pink? Men can also pick up a pink tie or pink blazer to look chic, says an expert.

Shiv Rattan Goyal, Managing Director at Richlook, a premium clothing brand for men, suggests how men can include pink fashion pieces in their wardrobe.

* If you have a light skin tone, you should be cautious of wearing light shades close to your face as it can sponge down your complexion. If this is the case, try balancing it with darker colours. For instance, a pink shirt with blue blazer and white tie.

* Combining a white blazer with bubblegum colour shirt or tie along with a crisp white shirt looks good too.

* For that punch pink polo T-shirt, try out a white casual trouser or light blue denim jeans. This combination is perfect for a day outing.

* Those with dark complexion, can try pink cardigan over semi-formal shirt.