Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment; suicide suspected

American fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide, news media outlets reported. Reportedly, her body was found by her housekeeper and she left a note.

Published: June 5, 2018
American fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment in an apparent suicide, news media outlets reported on Tuesday. Her body was found by her housekeeper and she left a note, CBS New York reported, citing unnamed sources. Kate was 55.

Kate started her career in the ’80s for women’s magazine Mademoiselle in Manhattan, when she moved in with Andy Spade. Later on, in 1993, the duo launched Kate Spade Handbags, which blossomed into a full-scale clothing and jewelry line. The couple got married in 1994, and have a 13-year-old daughter, Francis Beatrix Spade.

Buzz is that Kate later sold her company to Coach for $2.4 billion in 2007 and took time off to raise her daughter. But she made a comeback in 2016 by launching a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine, named after her daughter — which mainly sells shoes and handbags.

