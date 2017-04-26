Designer Gaurang Shah set to celebrate Dupatta Festival

Fashion designer Gaurang Shah has even created a handcrafted fusion! (Source: Gaurang Shah/Facebook) Fashion designer Gaurang Shah has even created a handcrafted fusion! (Source: Gaurang Shah/Facebook)

Designer Gaurang Shah, who has styled the likes of Sharmila Tagore and Vidya Balan, has come up with Dupatta Festival to celebrate the art of this ensemble. He says that handwoven dupattas have become a staple in a woman’s wardrobe.

“A dupatta is one of the most versatile garment that can be paired and styled as per ones persona. One could go fusion, traditional, dress it up or dress it down. It is perfect for a office conference or a cocktail party,” he said.

“Handwoven dupattas have become a staple in a woman’s wardrobe. A Maheshwari printed dupatta, a patan patola, a kota, khadi jamdani, paithani, kanjeevaram, chikankari, parsigara, kalamkari are some of the handwoven dupattas that are in trend,” he added.

Some of the range that Shah has created for the festival are Patan Patola, Khadi Jamdani, Kota, Benarasi, Paithani, Kanjeevaram and Maheswari.

He has even created a handcrafted fusion and some of the pieces that will part of that section will be a Chikankari dupatta with woven Patan Patola, or Chikankari with Parsi Gara embroidery. Handpainted Kalamkari in soothing colours like natural green, indigo blues, rust and textures with cotton, organza, khadi and enhanced with chikankari and more!

The designer feels that duppata is perfect for any occasion.

“For a day out, at work or a casual look, one can pair dupattas with tops, kurtas, crop tops and play with drapes to make it fusion,” he said.

The three-day Dupatta Festival will take place at his Flagship store, here from Thursday.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 3:28 pm