Fashion designer Anita Dongre steps into music world

Anita Dongre has many fashion brands that serve a range of fashionistas with her India-inspired outfits. Now with her brand Global Desi, the ace designer is collaborating with women music artistes for her #VoiceYourStyle maiden music property.

The property has been launched under her boho chic fashion label and will celebrate India in the best way possible. It has been started with a collaboration with Indo-American singer and Youtuber Vidya Iyer, famously known as Vidya Vox.

“Music is love, music is life, music heals and music connects and brings people together. Global Desi celebrates India through design and now we are also celebrating music. With #VoiceYourStyle we want to encourage talented women artistes and offer them a platform,” Dongre, who has created a revolution with her brand House of Anita Dongre Limited, told IANS in an email interview.

The House of Anita Dongre owns and operates three brands with three extremely distinct identities: AND — with its chic, contemporary western-wear for women; Global Desi — a young, free-spirited, vibrant line of boho-chic ensembles; and the Anita Dongre label offering breathtaking, curated looks in bridal, couture, pret and menswear.

This label also includes Pinkcity, handcrafted jadau jewellery and luxury pret label Grassroot which is a tribute to the handcrafted traditions of India.

Dongre, whose creation was famously flaunted by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on her India visit, says music has always been a great source of inspiration to her.

“What I love about this particular medium of self expression is that music speaks to souls and brings people together by breaking down the barriers of geography and language. Global Desi is an India-inspired, young brand that celebrates India’s diversity and joy through Indian prints,” she said.

#VoiceYourStyle by Global Desi strives to design a unifying platform bringing together the girl bosses of music – sensational, fresh and exciting – together.

Vidya has created an exclusive song track called “Minnale”, whose video also reflects the vibe of the brand.

Minnale means lighting in Tamil. The song is in English and Tamil and merges western pop with electronic dance music.

This is the first time in Indian landscape where a fashion brand will be collaborating with a range of female musicians from all over the world to create music which is India-inspired but carries a global appeal.

“What I love about Vidya as a musician is her ability to combine influences from her heritage and mix them with the world she has grown up in. I love that the video is a collaboration of dancers across the world celebrating design, music and dance. It has been such a pleasure working with this group,” said Dongre.

On her future plans with regards to the property, Dongre said there is a road map to work with more talented women artistes to produce ground-breaking music.

