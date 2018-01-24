Falguni Shane to make men’s wear debut at LFW

There will be suits in light greys along with pastel-pink infused disco sportswear suits, graphic silk bombers and deconstructed shell suits. (Source: File Photo) There will be suits in light greys along with pastel-pink infused disco sportswear suits, graphic silk bombers and deconstructed shell suits. (Source: File Photo)

Designers Shane and Falguni Peacock are going to make their menswear debut with a line titled Louche at the forthcoming Summer/Resort 2018 edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).

“After years of wishful thinking, Falguni Shane Peacock will finally launch their first men’s line at Lakmé Fashion week,” said the designers in a statement.

With this collection, the brand aims to refer to a period in the 70s when there was a lot of cultural and social movement similar to present times.

The collection has been created keeping in mind millennials who hold the power right now.

There will be suits in light greys along with pastel-pink infused disco sportswear suits, graphic silk bombers and deconstructed shell suits.

There will also be intricate embroidery along with sumptuous fabrication packed with a palette of pastel pinks and blues spliced with black bruised charcoal, leather jackets, tight trousers and high-shine pompadours, fur-collared jackets and epsom coat in cashmere to the embroidered velvet slippers.

