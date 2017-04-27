Which facial should you go for? Here are all beauty masks according to your skin type

Let your skin type determine the facial you would need. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Let your skin type determine the facial you would need. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

There are different kind of facials for different purposes and skin types. While de-tan facial helps remove tanning for oily skin, gold radiance facial suits all skin types, say experts.

Bharti Taneja, Director of Alps Beauty Clinic and Academy, and Richa Singh, CEO at Bigstylist, an online portal which provides at-home beauty and grooming services, have listed facials that you could opt for:

* De-tan facial: De-tan facials suit oily skin that gets sun-tanned. The creams used for this facial cut the melanin on the skin, and gives immediate de-tan results.

* Diamond facial: This facial is ideal for special occasions, and suits dry, oily, as well as combination skin types. Mostly chosen for wedding, parties or festivals. The fine dust massage cream used for this facial reduces signs of ageing, acne as well as lends a whitening effect to the skin.

* Aromatherapy facial: The aromatic oils used in aroma therapy facial have potent curative and permeating ability. Experts analyse skin type and accordingly suggest the oil which when blended with base oils show unique set of beneficial properties.

Aroma of these oils when inhaled work positively on emotions and cause a physical and psychological response like relieving stress, overcoming depression, energising, and enhancing mood.

* Collagen facial: Collagen, a natural protein has the ability to get absorbed and hold moisture in skin, this vital protein makes 70 percent of the skin but is lost as we age, thus causing wrinkles. The Collagen facial replenishes this important protein to provide texture and resilience to skin.

* Photo facial: This kind of facial is the latest, safe, non-invasive, and comprehensive treatment which uses light and treats various skin disorders like wrinkles, age spots, sun damage, coarse skin, large pores and blemishes.

* Gold radiance facial: This facial suits all skin types. The end result of this facial is a yellowish gold glow that is ideal for brides as well as women who have to face strong lights that are usually warm white in colour.

* Skin lightening facial: This facial is the most effective one for visibly lightening the skin tone. Mostly preferred for dry skin, as the creams and masks used for this facial are all herbal in nature.

* Wine facial: Red wine acts as an anti-oxidant which is twenty times more effective than vitamin C and fifty times more than vitamin E. Application of red wine improves moisture content, skin elasticity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles.

It increases levels of vitamin C within the cells which has an anti-wrinkle effect. Red wine acid also dilutes the pigment and promote skin metabolism.

* Ultra hydrating watermelon facial: Beat the summer heat with this ultra-hydrating watermelon facial especially created for the heat fatigued skin. Enriched with water infused extracts it will magically sink into your skin leaving it with revived and refreshed feel.

* Sensiglow facial: This type of facial is recommended for sensitive skin, the reason being the cream used for the facial does not include granules that harms the epidermis, as a regular exfoliator used for other facials ruptures the epidermis and visibly harms those with sensitive skin.

* Anti-ageing facial: This facial is a great choice for women in the age group of 35-50 years. Mostly for combination and normal skin types, the mask used for this facial helps in lifting the skin, reduce traces of wrinkles and skin sagging as well.

