Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Confused whether to wear jeans or not? Try on ‘extreme-cut-out’ jeans with ONLY seams and pockets

Confused whether to wear jeans or not? Try on ‘extreme-cut-out’ jeans with ONLY seams and pockets

A Los-Angeles based denim brand has produced 'extreme cut out' jeans, which barely has any denim parts excepts for seams and pockets! What's more? They are selling out these bizarre pieces of cloth for $168 (approx Rs 11, 200)!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2018 10:42:17 pm
extreme-cut-jeans, carmar denim, extreme cut jeans carmar denims, thong jeans, thibaut jeans, expensive jeans, weird jeans, indian express, indian express news Forget thong jeans, these ‘extreme cut jeans’ have nothing but seams, pockets and a zipper! (Source: carmardenim/ Instagram)
Related News

Over the years, jeans have got many makeovers. From distressed jeans to plastic jeans and excessive ripped jeans, there are various versions across global markets. However, the latest one seems to have left many fashion enthusiasts dumbfounded. A Los-Angeles based denim brand named Carmar has produced “extreme cut out” jeans, which barely has any denim parts excepts for seams and pockets! Yes, you heard that right.

The brand, which describes itself as a “premium denim brand catered to the free-spirited generation of today” on Instagram is selling out these bizarre pieces of cloth for $168, which approximately amounts to Rs 11,200. Featuring belt loops and a zipper, the brand described the jeans as “relax fit, high rise pants with large statement cutouts on front and back”.

Catch a glimpse of the jeans in these pictures:

As photos of the ‘extreme cut jeans’ surfaced on social media, Twitterati were enraged to see the whopping price, and of course, started cracking jokes about it.

Doesn’t it remind you of ‘thong jeans‘? Designed by Japanese designer Meiko Ban last year, it was showcased at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo as part of his 2018 Spring/Summer Collection.

Named as Thibaut jeans, they were all tattered and not much was left except the seams, with the front and back panels of both legs taken off leaving a thong-like design, thus, taking the concept of cut-out jeans to a whole new level.

extreme-cut-jeans, carmar denim, extreme cut jeans carmar denims, thong jeans, thibaut jeans, expensive jeans, weird jeans, indian express, indian express news Thong jeans by Japanese designer Meiko Ban. (Source: AP Images)

Would you like to wear the ‘extreme-cut out’ jeans? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now