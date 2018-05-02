Confused whether to wear jeans or not? Try on ‘extreme-cut-out’ jeans with ONLY seams and pockets

Forget thong jeans, these ‘extreme cut jeans’ have nothing but seams, pockets and a zipper! (Source: carmardenim/ Instagram) Forget thong jeans, these ‘extreme cut jeans’ have nothing but seams, pockets and a zipper! (Source: carmardenim/ Instagram)

Over the years, jeans have got many makeovers. From distressed jeans to plastic jeans and excessive ripped jeans, there are various versions across global markets. However, the latest one seems to have left many fashion enthusiasts dumbfounded. A Los-Angeles based denim brand named Carmar has produced “extreme cut out” jeans, which barely has any denim parts excepts for seams and pockets! Yes, you heard that right.

The brand, which describes itself as a “premium denim brand catered to the free-spirited generation of today” on Instagram is selling out these bizarre pieces of cloth for $168, which approximately amounts to Rs 11,200. Featuring belt loops and a zipper, the brand described the jeans as “relax fit, high rise pants with large statement cutouts on front and back”.

Catch a glimpse of the jeans in these pictures:

As photos of the ‘extreme cut jeans’ surfaced on social media, Twitterati were enraged to see the whopping price, and of course, started cracking jokes about it.

A denim brand is selling ‘extreme cut out’ jeans for $168 and people are seriously confused 😕 http://t.co/kIWOQhZKX4 pic.twitter.com/8dn5I0nw94 — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) May 1, 2018

Please somebody tell me this is a joke shop and there aren’t people dumb enough to pay $168 for this. #carmar http://t.co/5Ou49oWkqY — Gaming Dad (@Gamin_Dad) April 28, 2018

Surely there are cheaper ways to look like an idiot? http://t.co/R6cvbpCE3U — Lorraine Murphy (@LorRadioMurphy) May 2, 2018

Doesn’t it remind you of ‘thong jeans‘? Designed by Japanese designer Meiko Ban last year, it was showcased at the Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo as part of his 2018 Spring/Summer Collection.

Named as Thibaut jeans, they were all tattered and not much was left except the seams, with the front and back panels of both legs taken off leaving a thong-like design, thus, taking the concept of cut-out jeans to a whole new level.

Thong jeans by Japanese designer Meiko Ban. (Source: AP Images) Thong jeans by Japanese designer Meiko Ban. (Source: AP Images)

Would you like to wear the ‘extreme-cut out’ jeans? Let us know in the comments section below.

