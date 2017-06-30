Pregnantmermaid, #maternitymermaid: The new trend of expecting mothers posing as ravishing sea-fairies and mermaids

(Source: Thinkstock Images, Only for representational purpose) (Source: Thinkstock Images, Only for representational purpose)

Across the world, mothers-to-be are slowly moving away from hiding their baby bumps under XXL size clothing. More and more women are now flaunting their pregnancies and reveling in its beauty. A quick look through social media trends and you would see, expecting mothers are posing like ravishing sea-fairies and mermaids. The hashtags #pregnantmermaid and #maternitymermaid have become quite popular.

They are striking beautiful poses — some underwater, some on beautiful white sand beaches, and others with their partners.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Ulysses Padilha, a photographer from Rio de Janeiro began posting pictures of expecting mothers dressed up and modelling as ‘mer-moms’. This was as part of an ongoing mermaid photography project that Padilha started in 2015. Reportedly, Padilha aims to merge the beauty of women with the mystic aura that mermaids from fairy tales have. He also aims to raise the concerns about beach pollution through these shoots and donates a small amount that his project generates to a charity that works towards the cause.

Padilha insists that he is not the first one to click photographs of pregnant women posing as mermaids, but he has had photographed about 14 women till now who had wanted to record memories of their pregnancies posing as beautiful sea fairies and mer-moms.

The trend definitely seems to have picked up, with more women and photographers trying their hand at the ‘mer-moms’ shoot.

Padilha is definitely creating beautiful memories.

The indianexpress.com has written to Padilha and is awaiting his response.

