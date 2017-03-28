Even after all these years, Malaika Arora Khan proves that she is the queen of fashion

Malaika Arora Khan is the original queen of tres chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora Khan is the original queen of tres chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s no news that Malaika Arora Khan is one of the most stylish ladies of Bollywood. The actress has over the years redefined tres chic dressing and at times traditional Indian dressing too and if you ask us, more often than not, she has managed to grab eyeballs. Recently, we spotted Khan up and about at an exhibition in Mumbai and as expected it wasn’t any different this time around.

She caught our attention as soon as she stepped out in a fresh off the runway look from Abraham and Thakore’s collection. The outfit included a white shirt, a sari style pleated maxi skirt and a matching bolero jacket. With hair tied up in a centre-parted ponytail, the fashionista accessorised her look with heavy kohled eyes and a pair of silver earrings. We think she looked lovely.

But the outfit which really impressed us is the one she opted for a launch event in Hyderabad. The emerald green kurta with the churidar and a matching embroidered dupatta from Raw Mango is something you can add to your wardrobe too. Khan accentuated the easy, breezy look with a chunky silver necklace and neat braided hair.

While we are talking about her style, there’s another look that caught our attention. She was spotted at Mumbai airport in a floral printed high neck maxi dress by Pasha India which she paired with black boots and a black tote.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd