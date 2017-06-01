Esha Gupta’s T-shirt isn’t meant for everyone; you have to see it to believe it

Esha Gupta was last seen in Rustom. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta was last seen in Rustom. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Esha Gupta’s sartorial choices have always been on point and this time too, the Rustom actress on three occasions gave us #OOTD goals. While the first look isn’t meant for everyone, it still made a statement and to be honest, we think it is somewhat savage. The black T-shirt read ‘Dump Him’ in bold white prints. Totally apt for the girl who needs to make the right decision, no? She paired it with simple black jeans. She opted for comfy bright blue flip flops to complete her post-shoot attire.

Gupta also gave us some major ethnic wear inspiration at an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association in Mumbai, in a pink floral print Anarkali which she paired with a matching dupatta, tucked in at the waist and put perfectly in place with an embellished belt by Mahima Mahajan.

She picked earrings from Amrapali, golden heels by Charles & Keith, sleek straight hair and a pink lip shade to complement her look. Celebrity stylist Reann Moradian and celebrity make-up artist Billy Manik did a good job here.

She also showed us how to rock a casual look in a paisley print dress.

We love the cool, comfy, laid-back vibe to it. Sleek straight hair, a nude lip ans reflective sunnies added a nice touch.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

