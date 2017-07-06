Esha Gupta’s latest looks are all the party and festive dressing inspiration we need

Esha Gupta in Shivan and Narresh (L) and Shyamal and Bhumika. (Source: Instagram/egupta) Esha Gupta in Shivan and Narresh (L) and Shyamal and Bhumika. (Source: Instagram/egupta)

Esha Gupta is one beauty who has always managed to give us style inspiration. Her casual style which has a lot of boho and grunge influence is worth following, but her ethnic wear is simply mind-blowing. Last month she gave us two stellar looks, one in a pink floral print Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan and the other in an aubergine-coloured Payal Singhal sari. Now, she is back at perfecting her style book with another festive look.

For a friend’s wedding in Delhi, the actress was seen in a beautiful gold and blue embroidered lehenga and a peplum blouse with plunging neckline by designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika. Her outfit was styled with a beautiful statement neck-piece from Hazoorilal Jewellers, pearl bangles, and a ring.

Her hair was given soft curls and then styled into half-up and half-down hairdo and her eyes had a touch of shimmer to it. A dewy face with a soft blush on her cheeks and a nude pink pout rounded out her look. She looks heavenly!

The second look with which she can steal a million hearts at the same time is the lady in gorgeous separates by Shivan and Narresh.

Gupta who wore it to a car launch event looked amazing in the military inspired bralet and the gold pleated skirt. An unusual combination but she pulled it off well. Vintage earrings from Viange, a pair of black Jimmy Choo heels, lovely curls and a berry lip shade added oomph to her look.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

