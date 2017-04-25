Have a evening party in summer? Learn from Esha Gupta how to master the look

Elegance is not over rated. (Source: reannmoradian/ Instagram) Elegance is not over rated. (Source: reannmoradian/ Instagram)

Not every Bollywood diva has an upper hand in the fashion domain, but Esha Gupta is top notch. It’s better to say style comes easy to Esha Gupta and if truth be told, we think she is one of the best-dressed celebs in Bollywood. More often than not, the Commando 2 actor has given us serious style goals, and this week, she has set some serious indicators for the summer chic.

The model-turned-actor recently attended at the Cama Awards held in Ahmedabad and looked like a dream in a beige outfit. For the award show, she opted for a pair of cigarette pants and coupled it with a pearl embroidered jacket — both by designer Gaurav Gupta.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta in the war of the pantsuits

To complete her evening look, the Rustom actor chose shiny heels and diamond danglers from Gehna jewellers. And with nude lips and soft curls, she looked ethereal in her elegant sartorial choice. All in all, if you have an evening party or wedding to attend this summer, here’s a perfect inspiration. Simple yet gorgeous — after all nothing like donning a pastel outfit in the heat, right?

And if you need more options, then the glamour queen also showed us how to slay it in everyday wear.

After her hit stint in Dubai, where she walked the ramp for designer duo Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor, the Jannat 2 actor was back in town and spotted in a casual look at the airport. Gupta flaunted her white Pull and Bear T-shirt with a pair of blue denim jeans. With a Gucci bag, bi-color punks and black shades, the diva was perfect for summer day.

Simple everyday look at its best! (Source: Varindra Chawla) Simple everyday look at its best! (Source: Varindra Chawla)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 10:25 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd