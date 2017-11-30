Esha Gupta looks stunning as she takes style inspirations from Candy Crush; see pics

We liked how Esha Gupta paired this striped monochrome H&M pantsuit with baubles-like accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We liked how Esha Gupta paired this striped monochrome H&M pantsuit with baubles-like accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Edgy with panache has mostly been the undertone of Esha Gupta’s fashion statements. Be it a colour blocked sari or one of her sultry numbers, the actor rarely fails to add her personal touch to all that she wears. And things were no different this time with the actor’s choice of a black-and-white striped H&M pantsuit for the launch of jewellery designer Mrinalini Chandra’s new collection at a Mumbai restaurant.

She actually managed to pull off this monochrome ensemble that could easily make you dizzy if you looked at it long enough. But the effect of it was quite contrary, thanks to the way she wore and styled it. The decolletage was every bit as daring as the actor’s attitude towards wearing what she wants. Stylist Aastha Sharma added the much-needed pop of colour to the outfit by picking out candy-reminiscent accessories to go with it. If anything, the quirky baubles actually resemble the candies in the popular Candy Crush game, we think. This was not all, there was also an elegant golden choker and purple statement rings, all seemingly inspired by the same game and we love the vibrant interruptions in the actor’s monochrome look. See pics here.

Accentuating her high cheekbones and adding definition to her face to complement the pantsuit’s geometrical vibe, Gupta’s make-up choice was the signature glam and smokey. So you’ve got a dewy face, smokey eyes and the famous red pout; we also like the sultry messed-up chignon she styled her hair into.

She rounded off her look with black bow detail heels.

We think Gupta gave us a winner look this time. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd