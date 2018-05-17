Esha Gupta proves that there is nothing better than a sari if you want people to go weak in their knees

Esha Gupta looks radiant in a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari. (Source: egupta/ Instagram) Esha Gupta looks radiant in a Falguni and Shane Peacock sari. (Source: egupta/ Instagram)

Be it a slip dress or a denim-on-denim outfit, Esha Gupta’s magical touch to risque dressing rarely fails to work. And this time too, the actor impressed us when she stepped out in a sheer embellished sari from Falguni and Shane Peacock for the High Fever show.

The delicate piece with feather-detailing on the hem of the pallu and border was accessorised by stylist Aastha Sharma with a pair of pearl-studded and diamond danglers from Zoya Jewels, and a kundan ring from Anmoli and Gehna Jewellers. For the make-up, artist Saniya Shadadpuri gave the actor nude tones and matte pink lips with a subtle winged eyeliner complementing it. Hairstylist Seema Khan rounded out the look with middle-parted straight hair.

Earlier, we had seen Shilpa Shetty Kundra don a similar sari from the same designer duo in a lovely mauve shade. However, the actor had opted for a more stylish criss-cross pallu drape and stylist Sanjana Batra had accessorised with a pair of multiple jhumkas and kangans. Shetty had complemented her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows.

Who do you think pulled off the sheer sari better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

