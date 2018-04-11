Esha Gupta gives a quirky twist to her sunshine yellow sari with this hair accessory

Esha Gupta is ethnic elegance in a sunshine yellow Ranian sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Esha Gupta is ethnic elegance in a sunshine yellow Ranian sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Though risque attires with edgy vibes are Esha Gupta’s forte, she rarely misses the mark when it comes to ethnic elegance as well. Recently, the Baadshaho actor attended the launch of her sister Neha Gupta’s Ranian Festive SS’18 collection and she charmed us with her ethnic avatar in a very trendy sunshine yellow sari.

For the event, the 32-year-old was draped in a semi-sheer sari with a floral embellished border from the same and her look was accessorised with a pair of gold danglers from KAJ Jewellery. The actor rounded out her look with nude make-up, neutral lips and highlighted brows. As much as we like the pretty sari, what really caught our attention was the funky hairdo that complemented it.

With hair coiffed into a sleek bun, Gupta accessorised it with floral stick ons. A quirky way to amp up your ethnic outfit, don’t you think?

Earlier also we had seen Esha Gupta veering from the regular and giving playful twists to her outfits. Remember her monochrome striped H&M pantsuit that she accessorised with candy crush inspired baubles? With a daring decolletage and sassy attitude, the actor pulled off the look like a pro. Stylist Aastha Sharma added the much-needed pop of colour to the outfit by picking out candy-reminiscent accessories to go with it. This was not all, there was also an elegant golden choker and purple statement rings, all seemingly inspired by the same game and we love the vibrant interruptions in the actor’s monochrome look.

We love the actor’s ethnic look this time but what about you? What do you think of her attire? Let us know in the comments below.

