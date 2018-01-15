Esha Gupta raises the cool quotient in this quirky white sweatshirt

Esha Gupta wears a quirky white sweatshirt from Splash Fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta wears a quirky white sweatshirt from Splash Fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gone are the days when sweats and athleisure were just comfort clothes. With our Bollywood fashionistas taking us to town in lettered tees, formal athleisure pants and quirky sweatshirts, casuals have acquired a new meaning. It seems Esha Gupta is also in love with the trend, if her recent looks are anything to by. The actor was spotted in a lettered sweatshirt once again and we like the inspiring message she brought along with it.

With ‘ MOTIVATED: LIVE IN THE MOMENT’ emblazoned vertically across the front, we think the Splash Fashion piece looked cool. The long-stemmed red roses printed on the side added a feminine touch to the sweatshirt. The actor teamed it with blue jeans and rounded off her look with her signature shang bangs and a pair of round black sunglasses.

While this is a casual look, Gupta showed us how it can be worn with an evening out with friends, as apparent form her Instagram post, where she was clicked with Varun Dhawan.

Here a few other times when Gupta made us coo with her casual style.

Another too cool for words airport look.

For a fashion event

For the GQ shoot

We love the lettering trend but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

