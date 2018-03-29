After Sonam Kapoor, Esha Gupta flaunts one of the hottest hair accessories of 2018; see pics

Esha Gupta looks ravishing in a Ridhi Mehra outfit on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Esha Gupta looks ravishing in a Ridhi Mehra outfit on the cover of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Esha Gupta has a fashion sense, which mostly borders on bold and experimental. Be it the numerous ways she quirks up her airport style in leather jackets and slogan T-shirts or the way she amps up a lovely ivory and gold sari from Ranian, the actor knows how to take her style quotient a notch higher, not just with outfits but accessories as well. Recently, the Baadshaho actor was spotted flaunting a hot hair accessory trend on the cover of Femina Wedding Magazine‘s April issue.

Celebrity hairstylists Hiral Bhatia and Sanky Evrus have already touted metallic hair accessories as the ‘it’ trend of 2018, and Gupta was spotted donning one. Make-up artist and hairstylist Subbu, who styled her hair into a messy double bun updo, rounded it off with a pair of golden cage hair accessories, which added a fun element to her look. Her accessory reminds us of Sonam Kapoor, who was spotted donning a similar one during the promotions of PadMan.

An unusual choice to team it with a lavender coloured, printed skirt, and an embellished blouse, both from Ridhi Mehra’s Summer/Resort 2018 Collection ‘Cinco’, but she pulled it off beautifully. The strappy blouse featured a faux feather detail, which added an interesting twist to it. Stylist Lynn Ann Lobo accessorised her outfit with a tasseled choker, a gold bracelet and a matching ring from Outhouse Jewellery.

Apart from her quirky hairdo, her make-up was also noteworthy. Subbu completed her look with a nude make-up palette, thickly-kohled eyes and glossy lips.

Gupta was spotted in another photoshoot donning a mint green gown by Mehra. The subtle-hued outfit featured faux feather detail on the sleeves and bodice, with an embellished semi-sheer neckline. Statement bracelets and earrings from Vishal jewels completed her look.

What do you think of her looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

