Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz’s colourful outfits are instant mood-lifters

From L to R: Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz during Baadshaho promotions. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, tanghavri) From L to R: Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz during Baadshaho promotions. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, tanghavri)

Having fun with fashion is very important and what better way to do it than with colours. Now, we love pastels but we have also been in favour of celebs and fashionistas alike who like to keep it bright and peppy, as long as it doesn’t hurt our eyes. Recently, we spotted two Bollywood beauties, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz, upping their style game with a burst of beautiful colours.

Esha Gupta decided to go for this super sexy yet super cute look for the promotion of Baadshaho in Delhi. The A-line Rami Kadi dress featuring ruffle details on the bodice and sleeves and colourful embellishments all over it is a beauty. We believe it’s a fine example of expert craftsmanship, with different elements coming together to create some magic.

The actor styled it well with dusty pink Intoto block heels and beautiful earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. Given how gorgeous the dress is, we thought she would have kept her make-up simple but Gupta went for heavy lined eyes, fierce defined brows and a frosty pink lip shade. She looked really chic!

We also spotted Ileana D’Cruz making quite a statement in a colourful outfit from Stella Jean at the same promotional event. In fact, our first thought was that she might have taken some fashion inspiration from the style file of Ranveer Singh.

The colourful red top with white and blue stripes was paired with a quirky orange and blue skirt with checkered patterns on it. She layered it with a navy blazer and nude heels to break down the brightness of her outfit. We think it was a good idea so was her move to style her hair in waves and go with a bright red pout.

Which look do you like the most? We love both!

