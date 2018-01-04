Top News

Esha Gupta gives us the perfect leather jacket to lust after

Lettered tees and shang bangs were the highlights of Esha Gupta's airport fashion and we are super pleased with the style lessons the fashionista gave us on her way to Dubai. See pics of her look here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2018 5:55 pm
Esha Gupta, Esha Gupta latest photos, Esha Gupta fashion, Esha Gupta airport looks, Esha Gupta movies Esha Gupta takes quirky up a notch in her cool jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
When it comes to lettered tees, Esha Gupta is definitely leading the cool brigade. From wearing a ‘COOL’ printed jumper at the Lakme Fashion Week to sporting ‘LOVED’ lettered rings for a photo shoot with GQ magazine, the actor obviously loves this quirky style.

Recently, we spotted her at the airport, taking it up a notch higher in a black tee with ‘FIRST. I. NEED. COFFEE’ printed across the front. The contrasting white prints really set off her all-black ensemble. Teaming her tee with distressed black jeans and a printed leather jacket from Bershka, the actor made sure there were many interesting details in her attire.

However, what impressed us most were her ankle-high leather boots from Splash Fashion. The drool-worthy booties had studded beads on the tongue and we think they up the ante of the actor’s attire.

The actor rounded out her look with her shang bangs, which are quoted as one of the hottest trends of 2018 and round sunglasses.

Here are some other times when the actor took to letters to make her style statements.

For the GQ shoot

Would you try the actor’s quirky style? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

