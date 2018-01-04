Esha Gupta gives us the perfect leather jacket to lust after

Esha Gupta takes quirky up a notch in her cool jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta takes quirky up a notch in her cool jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to lettered tees, Esha Gupta is definitely leading the cool brigade. From wearing a ‘COOL’ printed jumper at the Lakme Fashion Week to sporting ‘LOVED’ lettered rings for a photo shoot with GQ magazine, the actor obviously loves this quirky style.

Recently, we spotted her at the airport, taking it up a notch higher in a black tee with ‘FIRST. I. NEED. COFFEE’ printed across the front. The contrasting white prints really set off her all-black ensemble. Teaming her tee with distressed black jeans and a printed leather jacket from Bershka, the actor made sure there were many interesting details in her attire.

However, what impressed us most were her ankle-high leather boots from Splash Fashion. The drool-worthy booties had studded beads on the tongue and we think they up the ante of the actor’s attire.

The actor rounded out her look with her shang bangs, which are quoted as one of the hottest trends of 2018 and round sunglasses.

Here are some other times when the actor took to letters to make her style statements.

For the GQ shoot

Would you try the actor’s quirky style? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd