Esha Gupta gives us an important style lesson on thematic dressing with her risque emerald gown

While we love monotone outfits and thematic dressing, pulling both off can be really tricky. Bollywood celebs with the help of their expert stylists have more often than not given absolute goals when it comes to monochrome fashion. One of the beauties to have aced the style with élan is Esha Gupta, who recently stepped out in an emerald green gown at an event in Mumbai.

The risqué off-shoulder number by designer Tanieya Khanuja had a plunging neckline and voluminous sleeves that were complemented by a gorgeous emerald embedded diamond neckpiece from Gehna Jewellers. To add more sparkle to the sophisticated look, stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the outfit with multiple emerald and diamond rings from the same brand.

Not just the outfit, but the actor’s make-up was impressive as well. Make-up artist Harry Rajput gave the actor dewy tones with smokey eyes and highlighted brows. A dash of burgundy on the lips made the look more classy and we like how he added finishing touches to the actor’s attire with a sleek ponytail.

We think the actor looked classy and chic, but what about you? Do you like her thematic dressing? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

