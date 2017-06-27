Esha Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari’s desi styles give a modern twist to traditional wear

From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Esha Gupta. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi and aasthasharma612) From L to R: Aditi Rao Hydari and Esha Gupta. (Source: Instagram/sanamratansi and aasthasharma612)

Esha Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari’s sartorial choices deserve a big round of applause. Both the beauties know what work for their body type and use it beautifully to their advantage. It’s not just their casual and red carpet looks we are talking about, they are equally good at carrying off ethnic Indian and fusion wear. We think it deserves a special place in our lookbook and yours too, as it’s simple yet glamorous and doable, all at the same time.

Recently, Esha Gupta was seen looking lovely in an aubergine-coloured Payal Singhal sari at the music launch of her upcoming film Yaar Ivan in Hyderabad. We love the addition of the embroidered, tassle detail caplet (also from the same designer) to the look.

It’s a nice way to add a modern touch to classics, we say. The badla sari was picked up by celebrity stylist Astha Sharma who styled it well with a pair of statement earrings and a huge matching ring from Hazoorilal Jewellers. Her make-up by artist Harry Rajput Thakur added to the charm with fiercely defined brows, well-done eyes, dewy bronzed skin with touches of blush on her cheeks and pink lips.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen mixing it up in a brocade lehenga from Tarun Tahiliani, which she paired with a purple coloured shirt.

It’s perfect for those sangeet ceremonies where you don’t want to dress up but still have to wear something traditional. She accessorised it with statement earrings from Aquamarine. Her good friend and celebrity hair and make-up artist Elton J Fernandez gave her a dewy sheen and bright red lips and pulled her hair up into a messy ponytail. Totally doable don’t you think?

