Easy ways to improve your diet

If you are finding it difficult to keep a check on your diet than it is time to improve it in a few easy ways.

Femelefirst.co.uk lists some tips to improve your diet.

* Re-organise your kitchen: A simple hack to stop yourself from late night snacking is to move high-calorie foods to the back of the fridge, leaving the front free for healthier snacks like carrot sticks and hummus. Try storing any sweets, biscuits or chocolates in opaque containers. It’s also a good idea to reorder your kitchen cupboards, moving smaller plates to the front, making them more accessible, as research has found that when you eat from a small plate, you tend to consume less food.

* Ensure you have a balanced diet: When it comes to improving your diet, ensure you eat a balance of foods. You should make sure that you eat plenty of fruit and vegetables, at least five times a day. Make sure that they are part of each meal, for example, having a banana with breakfast, some green vegetables like spinach, or asparagus for lunch and ensure that half of your plate for dinner is also vegetables.

Also include starchy foods in your diet — potatoes with the skin on are a great option. Also, try and make sure that your starchy foods are wholegrain, as these contain more vitamins and nutrients than the alternatives.

* Drink plenty of water: There are many reasons why water is an essential component of our diet. Firstly, water assists the body in disposing of waste products, it also ensures a stable blood flow and provides your cells with the hydration they need in order to function properly.

* Reduce the amount of sugar in your diet: An easy way to improve your diet is to reduce the amount of sugar you eat. When we’re feeling tired or sluggish, we quite often reach for sugary foods to give us that quick boost. However, the truth is that sugar isn’t great for the body. To begin weaning your body off processed sugar, it’s a good idea to start with a complete sugar detox for the first couple of days, as a way to reset your body, before slowly introducing natural sugars and unrefined carbohydrates for the remainder of the month.

If you are suffering from cravings, then try snacking on nuts and seeds as they are high in healthy fats and proteins that will keep you full for longer. Try also using alternative flavours, for example; a sprinkle of cinnamon on your porridge instead of a usual dollop of honey.

