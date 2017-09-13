Easy ways to get rid of dark circles

If you want to avoid dark circles, follow a good skin care regimen and be gentle with your skin. After removing eye make-up, massage the area around the eye with almond oil or a good Vitamin E cream or serum. (Source: Thinkstock Images) If you want to avoid dark circles, follow a good skin care regimen and be gentle with your skin. After removing eye make-up, massage the area around the eye with almond oil or a good Vitamin E cream or serum. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Make-up and concealer can help solve the problem of dark circles, but the problem needs to be tackled at the root. A regular skin and health care programme needs to be followed, say experts.

Prabhu Mishra, CEO and President, StemGenn Therapeutics, and Bhavuk Mittal, Consultant Dermatology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad, list some easy ways to help you get rid of dark circles.

* Keep yourself well hydrated: It is important to flush out toxins from your body. One way of doing this is to drink plenty of water. Start with at least 6-8 glasses.

* Stick to a healthy, balanced diet: Cut out junk food. They are often laden with preservatives which could give you sallow skin and dark circles. Eat plenty of seasonal fruits, vegetables and salads. Citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, kiwis and melons have a high Vitamin C content. Include them in your diet to avoid dark circles.

* Get enough sleep: Youngsters are known to be night birds – often studying late at night or partying into the early hours of the morning. Whatever you do, make sure you get 6 to 8 hours of sound sleep.

* Kick the butt, avoid alcohol: People who party hard, smoke excessively and have more than a few pegs a week often end up with dark circles. Smoking and drinking is bad for your skin. Kick the butt. Settle for a healthy lifestyle with enough recreation.

* Follow a skincare regimen: If you want to avoid dark circles, follow a good skin care regimen and be gentle with your skin. After removing eye make-up, massage the area around the eye with almond oil or a good Vitamin E cream or serum. Always use a sun screen when stepping out in the sun.

* Use lightening cream: Despite all these precautions, you might still get dark circles. Sometimes it is genetic. Others could get dark circles because of an allergy. Check for allergies. Avoid the allergan. Take an antihistamine. It will help clear up the dark circles.

* Retinoids can help: Retinoids can stimulate the production of collagen. Regular use of a retinol cream will make the under eye skin less thin and reduce dark circles.

* Apply cucumber/potato/tomato juice: Cucumbers, tomatoes, potatoes, are excellent solutions for getting rid of dark circles as they have skin-lightening properties. All you need to do is to apply a teaspoon of juice under your eyes; let it remain for 10 minutes and wash it off with cold water. Repeat the remedy twice a day to get rid of dark circles.

* Use cold tea bags: Another simple home remedy is using a cold tea bag. Soak a tea bag preferably a green tea bag in water. Keep it in the refrigerator for a while. Place the chilled tea bag over your eyes. Use this remedy regularly to get results.

* Go for laser treatment: But if none of this works, you can go for laser treatment. The treatment goes beyond circles as it also tightens, smoothens and removes wrinkles under the eyes.

