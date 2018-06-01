Is dual-tone jeans the ‘it’ trend? Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor certainly think so

Priyanka Chopra (R), Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Janhvi Kapoor give style inspirations on how to wear dual-toned jeans. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra (R), Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Janhvi Kapoor give style inspirations on how to wear dual-toned jeans. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Move over acid wash and ripped jeans, dual-tone and multiple-tone jeans are the new flavour of the season. Made popular by French fashion brand Vetements, these jeans are super chic and very easy to style as well. You can pair them with basic white or black tee, for the jeans itself speaks volumes. Or you can opt for the classic denim-on-denim trend and team it with a shirt and blazer for a stylish formal look.

Recently, we spotted some of our Bollywood fashionistas embracing the trend. From Priyanka Chopra’s high-waisted jeans to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s flared ones, let’s take style cues on how to nail the dual/multiple shaded jeans like a pro.

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico star was recently spotted in LA clad in a pair of high-waisted dual-shaded jeans, which she teamed with a white crop shirt. We love the way she styled her outfit- simple yet classy. She accessorised it with small sunnies, hoop earrings and a pendant. Apart from her jeans, her box-shaped mini sling bag too caught our attention. A neutral make-up palette and marsala lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending an event in a pair of comfortable flared jeans that was combined with a white crop top. Accessorising her outfit with a quilted Gucci sling bag and beige mule heels, she rounded off with a dewy sheen and bold red lips.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted during the movie promotions wearing a pair of flared jeans featuring multiple-tones, which she teamed with a striped, full sleeves top, both from Dior’s Spring’18 collection. Keeping accessories minimal, she styled her look with pointed-toe heels and opted for a nude make-up palette. We also like the way she styled her hair into a mohawk braid.

Sonakshi Sinha

Multi-shaded jeans can also come in the form of patchwork. The Dabangg actor was seen in a multi-coloured crop top from Tommy Hilfiger teamed with a pair of blue trousers by designer Diksha Khanna from her Autumn/Winter’18 collection titled ‘The Urban Utopia’. The trendy denim patchwork on the right leg added a quirky twist to her look. A stack of bracelets from Anaqa Jewels complemented her outfit. A nude make-up shade with thickly-lined eyes, marsala lips with hair styled in a sleek straight manner rounded off her look.

Would you like to try out the multiple-tone jeans? Let us know in the comments section below.

