Here are some tips to dress your best this Ramadan

Up your kohl game and an ornate nose pin will be a cherry on top. Up your kohl game and an ornate nose pin will be a cherry on top.

Pull out the vintage shararas and experiment with ornate nose pins this Ramadan, suggest experts.

Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When (brand), celebrity stylist Indrakshi and designer Gaurang Shah have shared a few tips and styles that could be experimented with:

* Pull out vintage shararas that belong to your mother and pair them up with chandbalis in quirky colours.

* Up your kohl game and an ornate nose pin will be a cherry on top.

* Team up saris with shirts and skip the traditional blouses. Add Kolhapuri chappals or mojri to accessories.

* Nizami jewellery is a beautiful option one can opt for. You can also take out your ethnic light pastels ensembles and pair them with Nizami chokers, pearls and diamonds.

Go light on the bangles and go for just a statement ring. Nizami jewellery looks the best in white, vintage floral and organza.

* Handcrafted Anarkali, ghararas, kurtas styled and draped with dupattas are other looks that could be tried.

* Pink Matka Anarkali paired with a pink and blue kanjeevaram gharara and pink Kota dupatta, a grey-hued kanjeevaram Anarkali with purple gharara and grey chikankari dupatta or an orange Benarasi gharara with chikankari kurta and kanjeevaram ikat dupatta are some of the combinations that could be tried.

* To add a style quotient to your sari, experiment draping the sari differently. Woven saris are not just niche, but something that evokes a feeling of your roots.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App