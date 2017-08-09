Dress the best under budget for college days

Choose the right collection for your college days, as mix and match works wonders. (Source: File Photo) Choose the right collection for your college days, as mix and match works wonders. (Source: File Photo)

The first day is always so special for the new college kids that it remains intact for life as a good memory. But many do face problems with the selection of clothes for their first impression and that too under budget. Keeping a few things in place like playing around with basic cotton kurta or jazzing up with jewellery can do the trick, say experts. Avneet Chadha, Founder of Avneetc Bespoke Styling and Rashma Sud, founder of the brand Rashma sud jewellery share tips on how one can look picture perfect on the first day of their college under budget.

* Play it chic: It is very important to choose the right collection for your college days, as mix and match works wonders. Carry a scarf always in your bag as you can match it with any of your clothes. The scarves won’t cost you more than 100 bucks and you can team it with any of your plain T-shirts which you no more feel like wearing. Spend the rest of the money on a rugged jeans and ballerinas.

* That cotton kurta: The basic cotton kurta will not cost you more than Rs. 500, but make sure you buy a kurta which you can wear like a dress as well. Team up your dress or kurta with funky jewellery and a pair of flats and you are soughed.

* Slogan Hogan: The jazzed up look for your freshers or a party night with your new friends can be completed with the trendy slogan tees which are available both online and offline. These T-shirts be it a crop top or a short tee with jeans won’t cost you more than Rs. 500-600 and you can team them with your favourite black jeggings and palazzos.

* Be the Maxi queen: Winning the Miss freshers, or swirling in those beautiful maxi dresses is very much affordable at a price of Rs. 500-700. Teaming the same with your comfortable sandals and donning a beautiful scarf around your neck, you can just make that simple maxi dress look more stylish and happening.

* Glam up with right jewellery: Opt for boho chokers which will cost you about Rs 150 and you can pair it with every piece of cloth you wear. The second-best thing are bead earrings which go well with all attires and will only cost you about Rs. 50.

