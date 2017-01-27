Dos, don’ts for buying lingerie

Invest in high quality lingerie; lingerie is the foundation garment for outfits. (Photo: Instagram/ Victoria’s Secret) Invest in high quality lingerie; lingerie is the foundation garment for outfits. (Photo: Instagram/ Victoria’s Secret)

An ill-fitting bra not only damages breast size and shape, it can also cause neck, back and shoulder pain. It’s best to consider a number of factors while buying and wearing lingerie, says an expert. Jennifer Kapasi – Commercial Director, Triumph International India Private Limited, shares some points to keep in mind for buying and wearing lingerie:

* Get fitted by an expert: It is important to buy and wear lingerie of the right fit for proper comfort and support. The best way to get your facts right is to get fitted by an expert. You should also get yourself fitted for the right bra at least once a year. Most women wear at least four different bra sizes in their lifetime.

* Always try on lingerie before you buy it: It is always better to try on lingerie before buying it. Different brands have different sizes. A 36C from one brand may fit differently than the same size in another brand. Also, don’t be hung up on a particular bra size or bra style. Our bodies go through various changes and a style that was perfect for you in the past may not work in the present.

* Invest in high quality lingerie: Lingerie is the foundation garment for outfits. The right fitting lingerie will give you the confidence to carry off any outfit. The fabric of a bra is one of the most important factors while choosing a bra as one needs a bra that is not only comfortable but also offers support and shaping.

* Develop a lingerie wardrobe: Make sure you have the right lingerie for different outfits to give you the perfect fit and look. Your wardrobe must contain bras from the basic T-shirt bras, sports bras to the elegant and chic plunge bras and backless bras. While most of us are content with owning a few pieces in basic neutral colours, it is time to get out of the comfort zone and try bold colours or delicate lace patterns. Underwear in the thong, bikini and boy short styles are must-haves in the wardrobe.

* Wear a bra correctly: While wearing a bra, many women fasten the hooks in the front and then rotate the bra. Over time, this causes the bra to lose its shape. To wear a bra correctly, position your bra in the front and bend over slightly, allowing your breasts to fall into the cups. Now fasten the hooks on the back and then stand upright, pulling up the shoulder straps.

* Hand wash your lingerie: Lingerie must always be hand washed. If you must put it in the washing machine, make sure you fasten the hooks first and use a mesh washing bag so it doesn’t get caught in other clothes.

Tips to find the perfect-fitting bra:

* Your under-band needs to feel comfortable yet firm, no digging in or red marks, since it provides 80 per cent of the support.

* The back of your bra should be in line with the front. Fasten on the loosest hook when your bra is new.

* Cups should not come too high under the arms.

* Your breast should fit neatly into the bra’s cups – no overspill or wrinkling at all.

* Wires should lie flat against your body – no poking or rubbing here.

* Your bra’s centre front panel should sit flat against your body.

* Your breasts should be supported in their natural position, usually halfway between shoulder and elbow. Re-adjust straps if necessary.