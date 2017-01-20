Donald Trump inauguration: Melania Trump picks a baby blue Ralph Lauren outfit for the swearing-in ceremony

President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Source: AP) President Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. (Source: AP)

For a designer, dressing up the First Lady is always a matter of honour, great exposure and professional clout. But for an industry that has supported Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaigns, there has been this ubiquitous question lurking around: Who will dress the First Lady Melania Trump? We finally have the answer and guess what, the rumours are true!

Melania Trump in a double-faced cashmere mock-turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren. (Source: AP) Melania Trump in a double-faced cashmere mock-turtleneck dress by Ralph Lauren. (Source: AP)

The First Lady picked Ralph Lauren as she stepped out in a baby blue outfit, channeling her inner Jacqueline Kennedy. For those who don’t know, Trump’s sense of style has been compared to that of Mrs Kennedy by fashion watchers. In fact, the colour was similar to the one Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration ceremony in 1961. The double-faced cashmere mock-turtleneck dress that she wore under a short jacket with a bold collar is both elegant and trendy. She accessorised her look with a pair of heels, clutch and elbow-length suede gloves, in the same colour. The 46-year-old kept the rest of her look simple with nude make-up and a sweeping and soft updo.

Michelle Obama in a belted maroon dress. (Source: Reuters) Michelle Obama in a belted maroon dress. (Source: Reuters)

Now, when we are talking about White House fashion, not mentioning Michelle Obama would be blasphemy. The 53-year-old stunner was seen in a short sleeve belted maroon midi dress. We all know Obama’s love for fit and flare dresses – how she embraced the style and made it her own – and while going out too she chose to go ahead with her go-to style. A pair of black pointy heels and diamond studs complemented her look. Just like Trump, she kept her make-up minimal.

