Dolce & Gabbana’s new pair of sneakers sparks online outrage

Designer duo Domenico Dolce (L) and Stefano Gabbana. (Source: File photo) Designer duo Domenico Dolce (L) and Stefano Gabbana. (Source: File photo)

Designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are not new to controversy. In 2015, they got into trouble for criticizing IVF and calling children born through IVF synthetic. “You are born to a mother and a father, or at least that’s how it should be. I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented uterus, semen chosen from a catalog,” Dolce had said.

They later apologized for the insensitive comment. Dolce told Vogue, “I’ve done some soul-searching. I’ve talked to Stefano a lot about this. I’ve realized that my words were inappropriate, and I apologize. They are just kids. You don’t need labels, baby labels.”

Their words created an online outrage then and looks like the designer duo has sparked another controversy. Stefano Gabbana posted a pair of the label’s new fall 2017 sneakers designed in partnership with Japanese illustrator Jumper Kawamura. It read, “I’m Thin & Gorgeous” and it didn’t go down well with people.

A follower said, “You don’t think it’s a little irresponsible to push a message of ‘Thin and gorgeous’? I hope this will be followed by a message of inclusion of all bodies?”

Another fan wrote, “Can’t be mad at him for trying to make his women feel beautiful again…. most of them are pretty much stick figures with no shape at all… somebody has to show them love.”

Of course, this didn’t go down well with Gabbana. He shot back saying, “Darling you prefer to be fat and full of cholesterol ??? I think u have a problem.” He added, “You think it’s better to be fat and full of hamburgers??? Stupid.”

In response to an article, he wrote, “When idiocy distorts reality!!! ????????incredibile!!!! Next time we’ll write LOVE TO BE FAT AND FULL OF CHOLESTEROL.”

What do you think about the new fall 2017 sneakers? Let us know in the comments below.

