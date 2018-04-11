Dolce and Gabbana sets ramp on fire with supermodel Naomi Campbell during latest collection launch

Dolce and Gabbana’s Alto Moda range for women featured dramatic gowns and headwears. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Dolce and Gabbana’s Alto Moda range for women featured dramatic gowns and headwears. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The high-end Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana recently showcased their latest collection at the Alta Moda Runway in New York City. The three-day extravaganza, which took place last week was kicked off at the New York Public Library with a presentation of Dolce & Gabbana’s jewellery line — Alta Gioielleria, which was followed by the men’s couture — Alta Sartoria at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on the second day and the finale couture on the third day showcased their women’s collection at The Metropolitan Opera House.

While at the jewelry auction, Sarah Jessica Parker played the model, the menswear show saw actor Liza Minnelli as the star attraction. On the final day, supermodel Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss along with plus size model Ashley Graham walked the ramp looking stunning in dramatic gowns and eye-catching, quirky headwears.

The women’s collection included a lot of embellishments, feathers, fur, ruffles, and fringes with colourful palettes. While Campbell was seen in a graphic-printed gown featuring a long train with silver crown on her head, Graham was seen wearing a floral-printed gown with excessive ruffle detailing on the sleeves and a feather-y headwear.

Hollywood A-listers like Dakota Fanning, Catherine Zeta Jones, Diane Kruger and Jamie Foxx were among the first row audience.

