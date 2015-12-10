Do you own a gorgeous Pashmina? Here’s how to give it the TLC it deserves

Keep in mind that once bought, a Pashmina fabric needs to handled sensitively. (Source: Sogenannte Pashmina/Wikimedia Commons) Keep in mind that once bought, a Pashmina fabric needs to handled sensitively. (Source: Sogenannte Pashmina/Wikimedia Commons)

Winter is here and most ladies can be seen wistfully dreaming of owning a Pashmina. You can spot them looking longingly at Pashmina shawls on display at heritage stores or googling them to check rates online. Keep in mind that once bought, a Pashmina fabric needs to handled sensitively.

Always dry-clean your Pashmina shawl. Iron it using a protective cloth and do not store these shawls with naphthalene balls or cakes, says an expert.

Bhuvan Ahuja, fashion expert of shawls, stoles and scarf retailer Ahujasons, has shared tips:

* Always dry-clean your shawl. The shawls are too fine to take any kind of wringing or rubbing.

* Always store these shawls wrapped in a muslin cloth or protective case. Storing them away in plastic covers is not advisable as it might lead to lint or balling of loose yarns on the top surface.

* Do not store these shawls with naphthalene balls or cakes.

* Keep them away from any kind of moisture.

* Indulge in seeking professional restoration once every few years.

* Iron using a protective cloth at low temperatures. Always flat dry.

Click here for more Lifestyle news