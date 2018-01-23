Disha Patani’s showstopper outfit has us convinced that platinum is the way to go for wedding lehengas

Disha Patani walks the ramp for JADE by Monica and Karishma. (Source: jade_bymk, dishapatani/ Instagram) Disha Patani walks the ramp for JADE by Monica and Karishma. (Source: jade_bymk, dishapatani/ Instagram)

Be it contemporary outfits or ethnic ensembles, Disha Patani manages to carry them off gorgeously. Recently, the actor walked the ramp for JADE by Monica and Karishma at The Wedding Junction Show, wearing a lehenga set from their bridal couture spring collection 2018 – Alekhya.

The doe-eyed beauty looked resplendent in a pristine platinum-coloured ensemble and we like the intricate patterns embroidered on the skirt that gave the outfit a regal feel. The actor’s outfit was teamed with a tulle dupatta with rhombic designs, and accessorised it with a pearl neckpiece and a heavy long chain. Matching beaded kadas and a maang-tikka complemented the actor’s attire and we like how her look was rounded out with nude make-up, smokey eyes and her mane of soft curls.

Here’s a sneak-peek from the designers’ bridal collection from the show.

Priya Banerjee sashayed down the ramp in a generously embroidered pale pink lehenga set.

A signature petal pink lehenga set that recreated a royal aura of bridal finery on the runway.

Lydia Haddad looked alluring in a soft-hued lehenga set, embroidered with a striking palette to make the maximum impact.

