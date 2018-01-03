Disha Patani’s outfit is proof that she is the queen of ‘cool’

Disha Patani’s quirky tee and shorts are all things cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani’s quirky tee and shorts are all things cool. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While we have been swamped with winter fashion statements for some time now, Disha Patani chose to stand out in the crowd in a cute outfit. Channelling some summer spirit, the actor stepped out at the airport in a quirky baby pink tee.

Showing her toned belly by tying up the printed tee in a knot, she paired it with a frayed denim shorts. We like the quirky patterns on her shorts, which made for an attractive and super cute buy. A small white backpack gave her a schoolgirl vibe.

Obviously, the actor’s travel style is all about comfort as evident from her easy-breezy look, which she chose to round off with minimal make-up, a funky bracelet and white sneakers. Check out the pics here.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think she looked good, what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

