Disha Patani’s outfit is proof that she is the queen of ‘cool’

While we have been swamped with winter fashion statements for some time now, Disha Patani chose to stand out in the crowd in a cute outfit. Channelling some summer spirit, the actor stepped out at the airport in a quirky baby pink tee.
Showing her toned belly by tying up the printed tee in a knot, she paired it with a frayed denim shorts. We like the quirky patterns on her shorts, which made for an attractive and super cute buy. A small white backpack gave her a schoolgirl vibe.
Obviously, the actor’s travel style is all about comfort as evident from her easy-breezy look, which she chose to round off with minimal make-up, a funky bracelet and white sneakers. Check out the pics here.
We think she looked good, what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App