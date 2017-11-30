Disha Patani works lace and monochrome like a pro and it’s absolutely stunning

Which look of Disha Patani do you like more? (Source: dishapatani/Instagram) Which look of Disha Patani do you like more? (Source: dishapatani/Instagram)

Be it her risque backless dresses or androgynous style statements, Disha Patani has been on a roll for quite sometime now. More often than not, her sartorial choices have been impressive and recently, the actor gave us two powerful and memorable looks – something to inspire us for years to come.

In the first look, the Baaghi 2 actor looked nothing less than a diva in a fitting black off-shoulder gown featuring lacy balloon sleeves, which added a whole lot of drama to the classy outfit. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her ensemble was accessorised with a diamond jewellery set from Forevermark.

Patani was also seen donning a new hairstyle with bangs and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo highlighted it beautifully by pulling her hair into a neat ponytail. Make-up artist Flavia Giuliodori rounded out her look with minimal make-up, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips. Take a look at the pics:

Few days ago, Patani graced another event looking ethereal in a white pant suit paired with a lacy top by designer Nikhil Thampi. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her outfit is a beautiful take on both formal and informal wear. It is a tricky look to pull off but the beauty managed it gracefully.

With hair in soft waves, she gave finishing touches to her look with minimal make-up and light smokey eyes and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, a golden box clutch and strappy shoes.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

