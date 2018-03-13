Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor show how to turn joggers into #OOTD!

Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor will help you make joggers fashionable. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma) Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor will help you make joggers fashionable. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)

Who would have thought athleisure could also be a classy choice for a formal event? However, B-Town celebs manage to surprise fashion enthusiasts and attract new trends with their sartorial choices. Recently, many divas stepped out in chic outfits and made gym wear look elegant.

What’s more, joggers are now crawling into look books and becoming the new #OOTD aka outfit of the day! Disha Patani recently showed style connoisseurs why they should be excited for the new craze. The actor, who has been busy promoting her movie Baaghi 2, appeared on the sets of Super Dancer 2 in a one-shouldered black crop top and teamed it with black-and-blue joggers.

To accessorise it, the actor chose a metallic bracelet, but we think it could have been dropped. The broad pockets on the actor’s pants gave off hip-hop vibes and we like how she complemented her look with black sneakers.

For the make-up, the actor went with nude hues, neutral lips and soft kohl-lined eyes. Hairstylist Amit Thakur rounded out the actor’s look with brushed out waves.

Shraddha Kapoor also tried her hand at styling joggers as her #OOTD but it didn’t turn out too well. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor wore a white crop top from Shopbop, which she teamed with blue silk joggers from Deme By Gabriella. The actor layered her outfit with a red trench coat from Alcoolique.

Shraddha Kapoor paired her joggers with a red trench coat. (Source: APH Images)

Though the idea was great, the trench coat would have better been left alone.

With the rise in demand for joggers-pants, it seems this year will see another emerging fashion trend. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

