Disha Patani or Bella Hadid: Who wore the risqué beaded gown better?

At the recently concluded IIFA 2017, Disha Patani looked mesmerising in a beaded ivory gown on the green carpet. The actor who walked the ramp at Times Square for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, picked up the outfit from their collection. Now, she has donned bold outfits in the past but with the latest one, she has renewed our faith in her ability to carry off anything with ease.

The look curated by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri was really bold with the dangerously thigh-high front slit and plunging neckline. However, the shimmery and sheer body hugging gown reminds us of a look worn by Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala 2017.

In May, fashion’s ‘it’ model raised the temperature in a bold, sheer Ralph & Russo floor-length gown that had a beautiful train trailing gracefully behind her figure-hugging gown.

Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala 2017. (Source: Reuters) Bella Hadid at the amfAR Gala 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Patani’s gown had a train too but not as grand as Hadid. While Disha styled it with a loose low bun with soft waves, Hadid wore a top knot. But both of them complemented it with metallic gladiators.

This is not the first time the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor has copied a look from one of the Hadid sisters. She wore a black figure-hugging gown by designer Nicolas Jebran at the 62nd Filmfare Awards.

We saw supermodel Gigi Hadid flaunting the same gown at the American Music Awards 2016.

Do you think Disha Patani carried the looks better than the Hadid sisters? Let us know in the comments below.

