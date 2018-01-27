Latest News

Disha Patani is pure gold in this backless Manish Malhotra gown; see pics

Disha Patani glammed up her style quotient in a sizzling golden number by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the body-hugging backless number looked great on the actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2018 8:04 pm
Disha Patani looks stunning in a backless Manish Malhotra gown. (Source: dishapatani/ Instagram)
Disha Patani’s fashion choices seems to be getting better with each passing day. From channeling some summer spirit in a quirky and easy-breezy outfit to showing us how to nail monochromes and laces effortlessly, the actor has always been a treat to watch. A few days ago, she completely stole the show in a pristine platinum-coloured lehenga from JADE by Monica and Karishma and this time it was no different as she opted for a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor glammed up her style quotient in a sizzling golden gown. The fully-embellished number featured a plunging neckline and geometric patterns on it. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the body-hugging wonder looked great on the actor. She accessorised it with a pair of statement danglers by Farah Ali Khan.

While hairstylist Amit Thakur gave her a tousled hairdo, celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer rounded off her look with nude make-up and thickly-lined eyes.

Have a glimpse here:

We think Patani looks drop dead gorgeous, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

