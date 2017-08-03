Disha Patani’s lacy affair sets temperatures soaring in her latest magazine cover shoot

From bikini to casuals, there is really nothing Disha Patani cannot pull off and this time, it is her latest cover shoot for Grazia that has caught everybody’s attention. (Source: File Photo) From bikini to casuals, there is really nothing Disha Patani cannot pull off and this time, it is her latest cover shoot for Grazia that has caught everybody’s attention. (Source: File Photo)

Among the fresh faces that Bollywood has been hosting for a while now, Disha Patani is a trendsetter to look out for. With a radiant smile and girl-next-door looks, the actress has not just charmed people with her acting prowess, but often with her sartorial taste as well -on-screen and off it. From bikini to casuals, there is really nothing Patani cannot pull off and this time, it is her latest cover shoot for Grazia that has caught the attention of the fashion hawkers in the industry.

She sizzles in a black, lacy top from Louis Vuitton, that she paired with leopard print bottoms from the same luxury fashion brand. Styled by Pasham Alwani and Chuan Looi, Patani kept her look minimal, yet refreshing. With make up by Kres Kuang, she kept it understated, with just a pop of tangerine eye shadow and nude lip colour. She styled her hair sleek and straight, mid-parted and falling on both sides of her ears.

Patani, whose Bollywood debut M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, earned her many praises, was earlier seen scorching the ramp at the recently held IIFA awards in New York. She looked lovely as ever in a dazzling yellow Swapnil Shinde thigh-high slit gown and looked just as ravishing in a shimmery silver dress from Falguni Shane Peacock while walking the ramp at the IIFA Stomp.

